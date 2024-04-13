SmarDex Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $146.18 Million (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One SmarDex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $146.18 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmarDex has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmarDex

SmarDex’s launch date was March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.02013035 USD and is down -9.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $2,045,188.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

