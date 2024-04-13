Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

