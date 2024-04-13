Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 189.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 55,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,584,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,328,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.06. 2,547,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.