Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 152,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILCB traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.71. 7,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,489. The company has a market cap of $908.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.47 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

