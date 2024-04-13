Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,205 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. 9,039,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

