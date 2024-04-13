YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 108,421 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,421 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 27,876,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.40 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

