Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.70 and traded as high as C$8.82. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 432,142 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.23, a current ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.87 million. Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 263.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.