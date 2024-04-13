ORG Partners LLC Buys 2,091 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 2,010.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.36. 564,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,965. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

