AlphaQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth $34,000. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Enovix Price Performance

Enovix stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,919,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,450. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

