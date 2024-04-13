AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $27,000 Position in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nutriband in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Nutriband Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRB traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67. Nutriband Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $5.93.

About Nutriband

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

