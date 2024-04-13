Graypoint LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 140,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,097,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,798,000 after buying an additional 47,528 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 36,259 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

FIHL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 480,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.97. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $553.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.52 million. Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 59.30% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIHL shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

