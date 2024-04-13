Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned 0.12% of Lazard worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Lazard by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $2,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares in the company, valued at $8,950,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Wolfe Research raised Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $38.37. 663,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.46. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.56 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

