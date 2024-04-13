1,149 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.75.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $511.90 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,393,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total value of $211,446.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

