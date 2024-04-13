DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 102 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $513.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $397.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $513.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $405.54 and a 12-month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

