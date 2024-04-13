The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Holdings Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 214,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,355,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $251.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

View Our Latest Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.