McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.17.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.99 and its 200-day moving average is $280.54. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

