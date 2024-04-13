NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

PG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.33. 6,770,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $365.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

