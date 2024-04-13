Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $231.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

