ORG Partners LLC Sells 793 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

ORG Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:MOO traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.97. 234,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,414. The firm has a market cap of $950.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.02.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

