S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in S&P Global by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $417.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.92 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

