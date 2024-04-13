ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) by 1,177.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,756 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 143,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:OUSM traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $40.32. 102,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $550.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.88.

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

