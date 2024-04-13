Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.86. 43,034,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

