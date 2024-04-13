6,854 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

