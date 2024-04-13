Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 16 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,444.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,594.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,519.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,806.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.