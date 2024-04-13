Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,753,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,923,653,000 after buying an additional 122,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $768.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $695.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.22.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

