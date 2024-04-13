Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.08. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,213 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Senior Officer James Russell Starr purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.

