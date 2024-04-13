Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $545.86

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 545.86 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.09). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.86), with a volume of 15,835 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £139.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,375.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 546.10.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,125.00%.

Insider Activity at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,500 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £22,230 ($28,135.68). Insiders own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.