ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.86

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.86 and traded as high as $52.25. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 167 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EET. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

