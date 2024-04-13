Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.16. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 71,509 shares trading hands.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.25 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.