Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.14

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.14 and traded as high as $96.92. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF shares last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 90,007 shares changing hands.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $96.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

