Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.03. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,257,825 shares changing hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.
Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
