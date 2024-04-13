Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as high as $1.03. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,257,825 shares changing hands.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 202,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

