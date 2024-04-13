Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.16

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $12.88. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 8,131 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $77.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $155.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $265,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 85,599 shares of company stock worth $1,177,335. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

