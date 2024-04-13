Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.84

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $3.75. Gaia shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 13,110 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gaia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

