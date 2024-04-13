National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.57

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $30.88. National Bankshares shares last traded at $30.60, with a volume of 6,480 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. The company has a market cap of $171.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.52.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 122.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in National Bankshares by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

