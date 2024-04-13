Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,970,466 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Free Report ) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

