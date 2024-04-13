Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.35. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 2,970,466 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAK. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Dynasty Minerals
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.