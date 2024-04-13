Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.00

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as high as $7.91. Team shares last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 5,887 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,510,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,453,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,313 shares of company stock valued at $338,516. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Team by 145.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 109,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

