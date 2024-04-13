Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after acquiring an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,235,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,992,000 after acquiring an additional 88,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,391,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,534,000 after acquiring an additional 117,337 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,307,000 after acquiring an additional 60,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.
Nordson Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $264.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $208.90 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.47.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Nordson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
