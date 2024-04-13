Metars Genesis (MRS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $142.17 Million

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Metars Genesis token can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $142.17 million and $112,961.37 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Metars Genesis

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,207,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,207,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.69291045 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $104,668.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

