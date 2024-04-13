Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

