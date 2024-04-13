Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $155.92 and last traded at $156.06. 2,414,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 6,798,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

The firm has a market cap of $365.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock worth $43,187,745. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,730,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

