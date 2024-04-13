Short Interest in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Decreases By 20.7%

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SharkNinja Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SN stock traded down 1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 61.27. 596,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,068,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SharkNinja has a 1-year low of 25.84 and a 1-year high of 65.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 56.81 and a 200 day moving average price of 50.21.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. SharkNinja’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SharkNinja by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,811,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SharkNinja by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 57,622 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 63.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SN

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.