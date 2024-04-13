Short Interest in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Drops By 20.5%

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 373,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at Radiant Logistics

In other Radiant Logistics news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Radiant Logistics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,451,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 406,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RLGT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,874. The firm has a market cap of $243.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.79. Radiant Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.08 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 1.23%.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

