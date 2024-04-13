Short Interest in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Decreases By 20.3%

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Natural Health Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NHTC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.92. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 million, a PE ratio of 131.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.32%.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Free Report)

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.