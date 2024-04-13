Short Interest in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Drops By 20.1%

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.53. The stock had a trading volume of 182,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.87. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,228,000 after buying an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

