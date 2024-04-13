Short Interest in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Drops By 20.1%

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 866,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Reliance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.53. The stock had a trading volume of 182,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.87. Reliance has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $342.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.
Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Reliance Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Reliance news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $968,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Reliance news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total value of $12,918,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,452,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.95, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,592.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,996 shares of company stock valued at $27,603,878. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 14.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after buying an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reliance by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,228,000 after buying an additional 439,395 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,101,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Reliance by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.67.
Reliance Company Profile
Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
