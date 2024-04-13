Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Update

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen purchased 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 33,519,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,737,000 after buying an additional 3,855,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,746,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,712 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $44,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,280,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,770,000 after acquiring an additional 802,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after acquiring an additional 623,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 935,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,696. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

