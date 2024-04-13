TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Update

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TC Bancshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343. TC Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

