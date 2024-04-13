Short Interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Decreases By 19.6%

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn purchased 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 220.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 136.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,637. The company has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.67. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $202.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Shyft Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 111.12%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

