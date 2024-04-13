Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Madison County Financial Price Performance
MCBK stock remained flat at $22.25 on Friday. Madison County Financial has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94.
About Madison County Financial
