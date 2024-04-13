Baystate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $135.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,029. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.87.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

