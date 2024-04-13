289 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Purchased by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,362 shares of company stock worth $13,329,601 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.7 %

HUBS stock traded down $18.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $663.35. The company had a trading volume of 469,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,331. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $399.48 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $623.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $642.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.